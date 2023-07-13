Two killed in firing at Lahore’s sessions court

LAHORE: At least two people were killed in firing at district and sessions court of Lahore on Thursday, Bol News reported.

Police said the victims, a woman and a man, got wounded during the firing as they sustained nine bullet injuries. They were brought to a hospital where they could not survive and succumbed to their wounds. The doctors pronounced them dead.

A heavy contingent of police reached site of the incident. Police sources said it was an incident of protracted enmity.

On July 11, two people were killed as unknown assailants opened fire on the car of Federal Minister Israr Tareen in Quetta.

The attack had taken place at Pishin stop when armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle and escaped. The federal minister was not in his vehicle when the incident occurred.

The vehicle was reportedly carrying the minister’s cousin Shahzad Tareen and his guards. Two people were killed on the scene and one pedestrian was injured as a result of the firing incident.