Ukraine’s Foreign Minister to visit Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will undertake an official visit to Islamabad tomorrow.

The visiting foreign Minister will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold detailed talks with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that Pakistan and Ukraine enjoy close and cordial relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture and higher education.

The statement said Foreign Minister Kuleba’s visit is the first-ever ministerial visit from Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1993. It is expected to contribute to further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Pakistan-Ukraine ties

Pakistan recognized Ukraine’s independence in 1991 and both countries established diplomatic relations in 1992. Pakistan had developed close economic and military ties with Ukraine.

In 2021, the volume of Pakistan-Ukraine trade turnover reached US$411.814 million. Pakistan is also a major importer of Ukrainian wheat.

Pakistan sent humanitarian aid to help the people of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country in 2022. Pakistan Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft were flown to Poland where the aid was dispatched to help Ukrainian civilians.

Pakistan has also been largely consistent in abstaining from UN resolutions on Russia, and has avoided criticizing Moscow. Throughout the war, Pakistan adopted a neutral stance and avoided taking sides with any of the parties involved in the conflict.

Pakistan has also stressed that negotiations are the only way through which the Ukraine-Russia conflict can be resolved.