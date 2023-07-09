Umrah pilgrims: PIA announces big discount  

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to provide relief to Umrah pilgrims by offering a substantial reduction in airfares. This move aims to make the journey more affordable for individuals traveling from Faisalabad to the holy cities of Madinah and Jeddah.

Previously, the fare for this route was Rs112,000, but now it has been reduced to Rs100,800. This reduction in fares will be applicable until August 10, giving pilgrims an opportunity to benefit from the discounted rates.

In addition to the fare reduction for the Faisalabad-Madinah/Jeddah route, PIA has also decreased the round-trip fares for flights to Madinah and Jeddah. This decision is expected to ease the financial burden on individuals undertaking the Umrah pilgrimage, as air travel expenses are a significant component of the overall cost.

By providing these reduced fares, PIA aims to facilitate a larger number of pilgrims in fulfilling their religious obligations. The initiative is expected to encourage more individuals to embark on the holy journey and strengthen the connection between Pakistan and the holy cities of Madinah and Jeddah.

It is important to note that the fares mentioned are in Pakistani Rupees, and the equivalent amount in US Dollars will need to be paid. This fare reduction by PIA is a positive development for Umrah pilgrims, offering them an opportunity to save on their travel expenses and making their spiritual journey more accessible.

