Use of drone cameras banned during Muharram processions

Articles
Sindh govt bans use of drone cameras during Muharram processions

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department has banned the use of drone cameras during Muharram processions.

The Sindh Home Department has issued a notification in this connection. A ban was imposed under Section 144

The ban will continue from 8th to 12th of Muharram.

The notification prohibits the use of drone cameras in congregations and processions during Muharram processions.

Any kind of coverage and recording by drone camera is not allowed, the notification said.

In view of the safety of the procession, the use of drone cameras has been banned, it added.

Legal action will be taken against the violator, Home Department notice said.

