Viral Video: TikToker pays price for Drifting his Car in front of police

KARACHI: A Viral video of TikToker, showing off their car drifting skills in front of a police van in the North Nazimabad area, reported on Sunday.

In a video, a driver in Karachi was seen showing off his drifting skills on a road in North Nazimabad. He didn’t seem to know that a police van was watching his dangerous driving.

Advertisement The police officers on duty began chasing a car to catch the driver, who was trying to flee. Unfortunately, the driver had an accident. The higher-ranking police authorities also saw the video to check if the officers in the police van were involved in recording the car drifting incident. In another incident, a TikTok user in Karachi was caught by the police for carrying motorcycle ownership documents, and they made a surprising move. Advertisement

He was taken to the Shah Faisal police station where he filmed a TikTok video. The young man was reportedly released after his family brought the relevant documents to the police station.

After the video went viral, the young man was arrested again for violating the ban on filming videos inside the police station.

The young man was let go by the police after his family provided the necessary papers. However, he was arrested again later for breaking the rule against recording videos inside the police station, as the video had become popular online.

