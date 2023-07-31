Virtual meeting of OIC foreign ministers commences

ISLAMABAD: The virtual meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers has started. Foreign ministers of OIC member countries are participating in the meeting being chaired by Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha.

This urgent meeting of ministers has been called in response to the final statement issued by the OIC Executive Committee after an extraordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah on July 2, 2023. The statement addressed the burning of a copy of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings as needed.

The process of burning copies of the Holy Quran cannot be accepted in any case, Saudi Foreign Minister

Prince Faisal bin Farhan says Muslims have been hurt by the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

Freedom of expression is a moral value that promotes respect and coexistence among people, Saudi Foreign Minister said.

Hate is being fueled in the name of freedom of expression in Sweden and Denmark, he said.

The Holy Quran is the heavenly book which is the way of guidance and code of life, Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi Arabia will promote every positive effort to end Islamophobia, said Prince Faisal bin Farhan.