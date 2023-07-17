Water supply to Karachi resumes after repairing of pipeline

KARACHI: Water supply to Karachi on Monday resumed as usual after repairing of the pipeline that burst a day ago at the Dhabeji pumping station in Thatta district, Bol News reported.

The Water Corporation spokesperson said water supply from the affected pipeline restarted following completion of its repairing work that lasted for 24 hours. The all seven water pumps have been restored.

The metropolis was deprived of 70 million gallon water a day because of bursting of the pipeline. Repairing of pipeline number five began on July 16 and completed on July 17.

On July 16, the pipeline supplying water to Karachi had burst at the Dhabeji Pumping Station due to electricity breakdown by the K-Electric.

The Water Corporation spokesperson had said the 72-inch pipeline number five was affected because of the out of the blue power failure. Upon receiving information of the line’s getting affected, the Water Corporation authority had reached at the site to examine the situation, the spokesperson had said.