When is Ashura 2023? Meaning behind 10th Maharram, explained

Ashura is an important day for millions of people worldwide. They observe it with reverence, celebration, and fasting.

It falls on the 10th day of the first month of the Islamic calendar, which is known as Muharram, and changes as it is based on lunar cycles.

This important Muslim holy day is celebrated in different communities, each having its own customs and reasons for observing it.

When is Ashura 2023?

Ashura 2023 date in Pakistan is 10th day of Muharram, which is on 28 July this year.

Ashura, a special day for Muslims worldwide, can be a mix of both joy and sorrow, depending on their beliefs. Some celebrate it, while others mourn on this occasion.

Both Sunni and Shia Muslims commemorate a significant day differently. The reason for the split between these two groups dates back to the disagreement over who should be the rightful leader of the Muslim community after the death of Prophet Muhammad in AD 632. The situation worsened when Hussain ibn Ali, the Prophet’s grandson, and his followers were killed in Karbala, Iraq, in AD 680 by Yazid’s forces, who were rivaling Hussain for leadership.

Shia Muslims mourn during the month of Muharram and on Ashura to remember Hussain’s martyrdom. They have public gatherings called majalis. On the other hand, many Sunnis fast on this day to show respect.

Ashura also marks the day the Prophet Noah left the Ark, and the day that the Prophet Moses parted the Red Sea. Sunni Muslims also observe a fast to commemorate these incidents.

Is fasting observed on Ashura?

Some Sunni Muslims choose to fast on Ashura, but unlike Ramadan, it’s not mandatory.

It is believed by some that the Prophet Muhammad used to fast on this day and initially encouraged others to do so.

Some say he first decided to do so after discovering that Jewish communities fasted on this day to mark Moses and the Israelites being saved. It was also thought to be a day that Moses himself fasted.

Shia Muslim communities mark the day through mournful sermons, prayers, and plays re-enacting the battle of Karbala.

Some make pilgrimages to the shrine of Hussain in Karbala, while in Shia communities around the world, parades take place during which people walk through the streets beating their chests to show grief.

Some people hurt themselves to remember the suffering he went through, but some religious leaders advise against this and suggest giving blood donations instead.

