ISLAMABAD: In a sweeping public opinion poll conducted by World Times, which is digital media network and covers International affairs, Politics, Global Technology, Sports, Showbiz, Trends and Authentic news around the globe, the political landscape in Pakistan has seen a clear frontrunner emerge.

Here are the final results:

PTI Chairman: A commanding victory with an impressive 97% of the votes! PML-N / Nawaz Sharif: Secured 1.8% of the votes.

PPP / Asif Zardari: Garnered 0.7% of the votes.

JUI-F / Fazal-ur-Rehman: Earned 0.4% of the votes.

The sheer participation of 94,194 individuals underscores the significance of this poll. Stay tuned as World Times continues to deliver cutting-edge coverage and analysis on global affairs.

Meanwhile as many as seven Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have disclaimed joining Parvaiz Khattak’s new political party “Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP)”

No sooner was the party formed than the series of denials began. It seems that the end will be worse than the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP), Former Member of National Assembly Sajida Zulfiqar denies joining Parvaiz Khattak’s party.

“This is my message to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the entire Pakistani people, Sajida Zulfiqar I am admitted to the hospital due to my bad health. I neither joined Pervez Khattak’s new party nor declared any support,” Sajida Zulfikar said.

Second disclaimer Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has gone out of the country for his treatment at this time. Wasn’t he participating in today’s meeting or is he in Pakistan then how did he participate? He was with Imran Khan yesterday and he is still with Imran Khan today Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani tweeted.

Advertisement District President Abbottabad PTI Alhaji Qalandar Khan Lodhi is standing firm with Tehreek-e-Insaaf, strongly denying the news circulating on social media about leaving the party.

Qalandar Lodhi is a part of the party and will remain. Tehreek-e-Insaf Spokesperson Abbottabad

Former Member of Provincial Assembly Iftikhar Ali Mashwani strongly denied the news circulating on social media related to changing the party.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is my first and last party, I can’t even think of breaking ties with Imran Khan and the party. I have not been called in any meeting nor have I been contacted by anyone. Fight the true freedom war with your captain as a “frontline” player.”

Former MPA Dir Azam Khan also denied joining the PTIP and said he is standing with Imran Khan.