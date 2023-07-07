Who is Justice Musarrat Hilali? 2nd female SC judge takes oath

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday administered the oath of office to Justice Mussarat Hilali, former Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan here in a simple but dignified ceremony, Bol News reported.
Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers and law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.
The oath-taking ceremony was conducted by the Registrar of the Supreme Court, with the presence of Supreme Court officers and staff of Pakistan. With the appointment of Justice Hilali, the total number of judges in the highest court increased to 16 out of the authorized strength of 17.
Justice Hilali began her legal career as an Advocate in the District Courts in 1983. She was later enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court in 1988 and became an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.
On April 1, 2023, Hilali took the oath as the Acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, and subsequently, on May 12, 2023, she took the oath as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.
