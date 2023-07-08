Who was Burhan Wani? Remembering the young freedom fighter

Burhan Wani was born on July 7, 1994, in South Kashmir. Despite belonging to a relatively well-off family, he treaded the path of a civic activist at a young age after witnessing the frequent attacks of Indian brutal army on innocent Kashmiris. At the age of 15, he started to raise his voice against the aggressive Indian forces. Soon he was known as a brave Kashmir activist, gaining recognition for his mesmerizing personality and passionate speeches. Social media platforms became his means of spreading his message of opposition to Indian occupation and motivating others to join the cause. His ability to connect with IIOJK youth, who recognized him as a symbol of resistance against Indian oppression, made him a prominent figure within the freedom movement. He used social media platforms to spread his message and recruit more individuals to join the cause.

On July 8, 2016, a joint operation by the Indian occupational forces, including the army, police, and paramilitary, tracked down and martyred Burhan Wani in Kokernag area of South Kashmir’s Islamabad district. The news of his death spread rapidly, and thousands of people gathered for his funeral, despite strict curfews imposed by the authorities. The funeral procession turned into a massive protest, with mourners shouting slogans against the Indian government and demanding freedom.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed today, to mark the 7th martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to pay tributes to Burhan Wani and other martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement.

The strike call has been supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations.

The APHC has also called for a march towards Tral, the native area of Burhan Wani, today to express solidarity with the families of the martyrs.

Illegally detained APHC leaders Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui and Noor Muhammad Fayaz in their messages from jails said Burhan Wani will always remain an inspiration for the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said the announcement made by occupation authorities to give land to around 2 lac “homeless people” in the occupied territory has raised serious concerns among the masses.

It said the latest move is part of Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s attempts to change the demographic composition of Jammu and Kashmir by bringing Indian Hindus and permanently settling them in the territory.