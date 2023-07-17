WWF President calls for collective efforts to address climate change challenges

WWF Pakistan has stressed the need for a robust climate change response

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Pakistan has stressed the need for a robust climate change response from all the stakeholders in the country.

Speaking at a press conference at Lahore Press Club, President WWF International Dr Adil Najam said Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change.

He said the country can transform this challenge into an opportunity through the formulation and implementation of comprehensive climate policies and initiatives,

He said that Pakistan possesses immense potential to lead the way in climate action. He said collective efforts are essential in turning challenges into solutions.

Dr Najam said Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change has become increasingly evident, as demonstrated by the catastrophic floods of 2002, serving as a stark reminder of the nation’s exposure to the climate crisis.

WWF-Pakistan Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan highlighted critical role Pakistan can play in shaping global climate action, harnessing opportunities, and developing sustainable solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

He shared insights into WWF-Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis. He said “Accelerating Climate Action: Shaping Pakistan’s Future” is a nationally driven, globally significant agenda to address the growing impact and risk of climate change on the country.

Naqi highlighted the significance of multi-stakeholder collaboration between government entities, civil society, and businesses in bolstering Pakistan’s resilience against extreme weather events.

He stated collaboration is at the centre of WWF’s work and the recently approved Recharge Pakistan project is perhaps the greatest testament to this as it brings together both government and private stakeholders.

He said only through collaboration and exchange of resources can we forge a path towards a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan.

The Recharge Pakistan is a project to enhance Pakistan’s resilience to climate change by improving water systems and investing in green infrastructure.

US aid agency USAID contributed $5 million in funding to support this project, and this week the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Board approved an additional $66 million in grant funding to support the project,

The Coca-Cola Foundation contributed $5 million, and the World Wildlife Fund contributed $1.8 million. Overall, this $77.8 million partnership is the largest-ever investment in an ecosystem-based approach to building Pakistan’s climate resilience.