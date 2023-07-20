MUZAFFARABAD: Renowned Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik’s 11 years old daughter on Thursday saddened AJK legislators when she revealed the plight of her father while addressing the legislative Assembly.

“I am Razia Sultan, the daughter of Kashmir, daughter of Yaseen Malik, imprisoned by Indian government for being struggling for the rights of the people and peace,” were the innocent words of the little angle which brought tears in everyone’s eyes in the house.

Yaseen Malik had been convicted by an Indian court for life imprisonment in 2019 in a fake case under draconian law which he didn’t contest saying if Gandhi and Bagat Singh had committed the crime by struggling for the independence of Indian people, he did the same crime.

Razia Sultan’s mother Mashal Malik was also present in the speaker’s gallery when she was addressing to the Legislative Assembly and was looking very upset.

The legislators from all the political parties gave a rousing welcome to the little girl by raising from their seats on her entrance into the house and attentively listened her speech while everyone was witnessed praising the innocent daughter.



She spoke briefly but confidently and said her father was a symbol of resistance against the oppression of occupier who had been struggling for peace and rights of the people in occupied Kashmir for decades.She expressed her determination by saying that the freedom struggle in Kashmir will continue despite all oppressions and atrocities but warned the Indian Prime Minister Modi that he would be responsible of anything worse happened to her father in jail.He asked the international community and human rights organizations to take cognizance of her father’s unlawful conviction under the draconian laws and said she was separated to her father at the age of 3 years due to his detention.It is unsure whether her speech will bring the world community into conscience or not?

But intellectually has been considered in the town as a motivational for young generation to attract them towards the liberation struggle of Kashmiri people.