10 terrorists attack army convoy in Gwadar: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 10 terrorists attacked an army convoy Sunday morning in Gwadar, Bol News reported.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists assailed the army convoy with light arms and grenades.

The ISPR said military forces responded promptly and effectively. “In the retaliatory action, two terrorists were killed, no military or civilian casualties were reported,” it said.

The security forces were determined to defeat the enemies of Pakistan’s peace and prosperity, the ISPR said.

Earlier, security forces on Sunday killed four terrorists in Bajaur intelligence-based operation (IBO).

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that an operation was launched in the Charmang area of Bajaur on the night of August 12th and 13th.

Security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. Following a crackdown on militants, heavy exchange of fire took place between the troops.

Four terrorists were gunned down in the gun battle, while a 24-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib of Kohat was martyred in the fire exchange.