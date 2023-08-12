12 new dengue cases reported in Sindh

KARACHI: At least 12 fresh cases of dengue have been reported across Sindh on August 30, Bol News reported on Thursday quoting a report of the Sindh Health Department.

As per the report, 10 cases were reported in Karachi and one in Hyderabad. So far, 195 cases have been reported in Sindh in August. Out of them, 159 were reported in Karachi, 28 in Hyderabad, three in Mirpurkhas, three in Sukkur and one in Larkana.

East district was the most affected in Karachi. At least 87 cases were reported in East, 24 in district South, 23 in district Central, nine in district Malir, seven in Korangi, five in Keamari and four in West.

The report said no death happened due to dengue this year. Total 935 dengue cases were reported across Sindh this year.