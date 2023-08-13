Rizwana underwent a medical examination

Baseline and Some diagnostic tests to be done.

Rizwana experienced an improvement in health, doctors.

A special 13-member medical board examined brutally tortured maid Rizwana today to know about improvement in her health.

The medical board will get done baseline and some diagnostic tests of victim Rizwana.

Professor Sardar Al Farid Zafar stated that Rizwana’s health began to improve significantly along with platelets increasing from 12,000 to 80,000.

Added that following slight improvement in respiratory recovery, the oxygen supply is reduced.

He assured providing best medical facilities to the victim upon the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Professor Sardar hoped to see further improvement in Rizwana’s health in the next 24 hours, stating that the arm surgery will be done once the infection in the body is minimized.

The CT scan of Rizwana’s body done yesterday at Principal Lahore General Hospital revealed internal injuries to the inner flesh and muscles of the body.

However, doctors reported improvement in Rizwana’s health and healing of her internal wounds.

Earlier, the medical board on Monday revealed that the 14-year-old house maid was poisoned. The board said the victim of domestic violence was diagnosed with sepsis.

This came to light, after the medical board once again conducted a detailed medical examination of the young girl.

Rizwana’s parents termed their daughter’s treatment as satisfactory and said that they could not see the condition of their daughter, they demanded that justice be given to them.