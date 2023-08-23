190 arrests in Jaranwala tragedy made with “FaceTrace” app: IG Punjab

FaceTrace app led to the arrest of nearly 980 accused individuals.

The app is powered by artificial facial intelligence technology.

FaceTrace app is integrated with the security cameras in city.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, unveiled an innovative application called “FaceTrace” to reshape law enforcement across the province.

Dr. Usman Anwar explained that FaceTrace was no ordinary application; it was powered by artificial facial intelligence technology.

Running sophisticated algorithms, the app had the remarkable ability to measure the distance between a person’s eyes and their face. This breakthrough was set to play a crucial role in identifying individuals.

The IG Punjab disclosed that this cutting-edge application was being integrated with the city’s security cameras, especially the Safe City cameras in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad.

This integration would allow for swift identification and tracking of individuals throughout the city.

The Punjab Police had already amassed a database of known suspects. Dr. Usman highlighted that the application compared the facial data of these individuals with images collected from the cameras before being sent to NADRA, a central authority overseeing security matters.

The quality of images was crucial for accurate identification. Dr. Usman Anwar noted that as image quality improved, the chances of tracing the accused would also rise.

Remarkably, the efforts of the Punjab Police and the FaceTrace application had already led to the arrest of nearly 980 accused individuals.

These arrests included those connected to an incident in Jaranwala, where the law and order situation had improved significantly.

Dr. Usman Anwar further shared that around 190 arrests were linked to the Jaranwala incident, made possible through a combination of geofencing and human intelligence.

The concerted efforts of the police were focused on building a strong prosecution case to ensure that the accused wouldn’t escape justice.

With FaceTrace leading the way, Punjab’s police force had embarked on a new era of technology-driven law enforcement. The fusion of artificial intelligence and real-world policing is proving to be a formidable force against crime, strengthening the safety and security of the province’s residents.

