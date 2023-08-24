PSX gains 332 points on Aug 24

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Stock Exchange (PSX) observed a favorable pattern on the fourth day of the trading week (Thursday).

The market concluded the day at 47,750 points, marking a rise of 332 points. During the course of the day, shares from a total of 316 companies were exchanged.

Among the companies, 174 of them saw an escalation in their share values, whereas the share prices of 114 companies underwent a decline.

Throughout the day’s trading session, the market reached its peak at 47,994 points, while it touched its lowest point at 47,463 points.