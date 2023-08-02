RAWALPINDI: The 96th Anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China was commemorated at General Headquarters (GHQ), here on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, COAS General Asim felicitated the PLA and lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defence, security & nation building. While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, the COAS said.

“Pakistan-China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.”

“The PLA and Pakistan Army are brothers in arms & our relationship will continue to contribute towards safeguarding our collective interests,” General Asim said.

Her Excellency Ms. Pang Chunxue, Chargé d’Affaires of the embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Major General Wang Zhong, Defence Attaché, Chinese Embassy officials & Officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires thanked the COAS for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA.

*راولپنڈی، 2 اگست 2023:* چین کی پیپلز لبریشن آرمی (PLA) کے قیام کی 96 ویں سالگرہ آج جی ایچ کیو میں منائی گئی۔#سپہ_سالار پاک فوج جنرل سید عاصم منیر اس موقع پر مہمان خصوصی تھے۔ Advertisement اس تقریب میں محترمہ پینگ چنکسو، عوامی جمہوریہ چین کے سفارتخانے کے ناظم الامور، میجر جنرل… pic.twitter.com/bfzTwIWc4r — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) August 2, 2023

“This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires remarked.

“China & Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, the COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries”, the Chinese Chargé d’Affaires endorsed.