Air chief calls on caretaker prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

The air chief congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him. The air chief also briefed prime minister about the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force.

On the flip side, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Friday said he encouraged Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar for protection of religious minorities and continued partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on economic recovery.

In a tweet, he said he was delighted to meet with the caretaker prime minister, Anwaar Kakar.

“Reaffirmed steadfast commitment to US-Pakistan relationship, support for free and fair elections, desire to work with and through U.S. Pakistan Green Alliance to build for the future,” he tweeted.

