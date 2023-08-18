Air Chief, US Envoy Donald Blome discuss defence cooperation

United States Ambassador Donald Blome called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad and discussed defence cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides concurred to further optimize the existing military-to-military relationship between the two countries with specific focus on enriching training and bolstering operational competencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said Pakistan deeply values its robust diplomatic, economic and defence ties with the United States which are firmly rooted in mutual consensus concerning all important matters pertaining to regional peace, security and stability.

During the meeting, the visiting envoy extolled the commendable level of professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and acknowledged the remarkable strides made by PAF through indigenization.