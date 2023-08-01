Amjad Zubair appointed FBR chairman

Zubair replaced Asim Ahmed.

Government expressed confidence in the appointment.

The tax department was able to meet it’s July revenue target of Rs534bn.

Advertisement

The federal government has appointed Amjad Zubair Tiwana, an IRS (Inland Revenue Service) officer holding the BS-21 rank, as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), taking over from Asim Ahmed.

Tiwana’s selection for this prestigious role was approved by the outgoing government, despite considering other candidates like Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Syed Nadeem Rizvi, and Faiz Chadhar.

Asim Ahmad, the former chairman, was appointed by the coalition government in April of the previous year, and he is now retiring from the position.

Tiwana’s appointment comes at a challenging time as the government has set a revenue collection target of over Rs 9 trillion for the current fiscal year, which will place additional pressure on the new chairman.

Nevertheless, the government expressed confidence in the appointment, emphasizing that Amjad Zubair Tiwana has a wealth of experience in revenue operations, having previously served as a staff officer to a former finance minister.