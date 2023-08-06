Another housemaid falls victim to domestic torture by Firdous Ashiq Awan

She acknowledges the torture inflicted on her maid.

Video of torturing a maid went viral on social media.

IPP leader threatened the person who recorded the video.

Advertisement

A video has emerged showing the spokesperson of Pakistan Istekham-e-Party Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, admitting to mistreating her maid.

The incident highlights a pattern of violence against young domestic workers.

In the mobile phone video, she acknowledges the torture inflicted on her maid and threatens to involve the police.

The former federal minister also allegedly demanded money from the person who recorded the video and hurled threats towards them.

Former PTI leader hinted at approaching cyber crime cell against those who shared her clip, calling for a probe against those who shared her video.