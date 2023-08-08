Another Murder Attempt On Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

Engineer Muhammad Ali 4th Mirza Murder Attempt On Tuesday, a security guard working for the respected religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in Jhelum prevented a potentially dangerous situation.

According to a report, a man named Ali Hassan, hailing from Gujrat, attempted to harm the cleric. The individual had concealed a sharp-edged weapon within his clothing and tried to push past the guard to enter the Research Academy’s building. Fortunately, the incident occurred while Mirza was inside the building.

The police informed that the suspect later admitted his intention to kill the religious scholar. Following this incident, a case has been registered at the City Police Station, and an investigation is now underway.