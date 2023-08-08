Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another Murder Attempt On Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

Another Murder Attempt On Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza

Articles
Advertisement
Another Murder Attempt On Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza
Advertisement
Advertisement

Engineer Muhammad Ali 4th Mirza Murder Attempt On Tuesday, a security guard working for the respected religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in Jhelum prevented a potentially dangerous situation.

According to a report, a man named Ali Hassan, hailing from Gujrat, attempted to harm the cleric. The individual had concealed a sharp-edged weapon within his clothing and tried to push past the guard to enter the Research Academy’s building. Fortunately, the incident occurred while Mirza was inside the building.

The police informed that the suspect later admitted his intention to kill the religious scholar. Following this incident, a case has been registered at the City Police Station, and an investigation is now underway.

Also Read

Court dismisses plea seeking physical remand of Rizwana torture case suspect
Court dismisses plea seeking physical remand of Rizwana torture case suspect

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Aisha Kundi on Tuesday dismissed the prosecution’s plea seeking...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story