Anwaarul Haq as Caretaker PM was not PMLN, PPP choice: Qureshi

Said PMLN, PPP had agreed on Dr Malik as the caretaker PM.

Demanded Kakar to form a neutral cabinet.

Qureshi hoped to have free and fair elections.

Advertisement

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Anwaarul Haq Kakar was not the choice of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), for the post of caretaker prime minister.

While talking to media on Tuesday, Qureshi stated that PMLN and PPP had agreed on the name of Dr. Malik for the post of caretaker PM.

Added that PTI’s core committee meeting will be held today, to frame future political framework.

Qureshi mentioned that PTI has kept positive expectations for Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar, stating that he must form a neutral cabinet.

PTI VC hoped Kakar to give justice to all the victims of PDM fascism and ensure free and fair elections in future.

Qureshi demanded caretaker PM to get released all the women arrested under the crackdown against PTI.

Advertisement

Added that PTI chairman has the right to get facilities in the jail stating that it is not fair to not allow lawyers to access PTI chief in Attock jail.