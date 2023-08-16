Appointment issue of Balochistan caretaker CM is still pending

ISLAMABAD: The nomination matter of caretaker chief minister Balochistan is still hanging in the balance as the opposition split in Balochistan Assembly and objections were on proposed names for the committee.

Balochistan National Party-Mangal (BNP-M) also came forward and BNP-M and Nasrullah Zehr wrote a letter to the Speaker provincial assembly.

They demanded that representation should be given to them in the parliamentary committee.

The Leader of Opposition has proposed names without consultation, the BNP-M claimed and added that only Jamiat members had been proposed for the parliamentary committee without consulting the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, BNP-M Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal met JUI Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Advertisement

Former Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the country’s political situation and the affairs of Balochistan were discussed.

They also discussed other matters including upcoming elections.