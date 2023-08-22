Army helicopter arrives to rescue school kids, teachers from Battagram chairlift

BATTAGRAM: A Pakistan Army helicopter the Battagram area where eight school children and two teachers got stuck in a chairlift strung on one wire, Bol News reported.

The helicopter has started recce of the area as it could be a risky rescue operation for the chairlift is strung on one wire only and its two wires have snapped.

“The helicopter will be used for sling operation as two of the three wires of the chairlift are broken and the air pressure generated by the helicopter may break the single remaining wire, so the rescue operation from the helicopter is very careful. The rescuers will try to do it extremely carefully,” the army sources said.

The sources said it was a very risky operation as the lift could break due to the slight imbalance and the air pressure of the helicopter so the conditions are being evaluated very carefully.

As per the initial reports, the lift got stuck in the air for snapping of the wire. Sources said eight schoolchildren were in the lift and they were screaming for help.

Rescue 1122 Battagram teams have arrived at the site for assistance. Sources said no officer of the management was present on the occasion. Children are waiting for an angel to help them in the battle of life and death.

Residents of the area have come out for help but the district administration is not seen. Whereas, the rescue officials said it was beyond their limits.

The Battagram DSP has arrived at the site. Height of the chairlift is said to be 9,000 to 10,000 feet high.