Asad Umar arrested for investigation into cypher

ISLAMABAD: Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf (PTI) leader and former finance minister Asad Umar and handed him over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation into the US cypher, Bol News reported.

PTI chairman’s lawyer Ejaz Bhattar, in a tweet, confirmed that Asad Umar was arrested from his house and handed over to the FIA.

Sources said police and FIA would interrogate the PTI leader in the case pertaining to cypher. He would be inquired about his secret meeting with the US ambassador, they said.

The sources said PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also arrested on August 19 for investigation into cypher.

