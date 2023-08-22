ATC acquits six MQM leaders including Farooq Sattar in incendiary speech case

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Karachi on Tuesday vindicated six Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders including Dr Farooq Sattar in the case pertaining to listening to the incendiary speech of the MQM founder, Bol News reported.

The plea of ​​acquittal of Dr Farooq Sattar, Shahid Pasha, Qamar Mansoor, Mahfooz Yar Khan and others was approved. The court acquitted six accused from the case.

A case was registered against them after the 2016 speech of the MQM founder. The founder of MQM had made a slanderous speech against state institutions, said the police.

He had also issued a threatening message against the businessmen of the megalopolis.