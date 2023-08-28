ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) session on Monday granted human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir post-arrest bail, in a sedition case linked to a speech criticizing state institutions.

During the hearing presided over by ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, Imaan and Wazir’s plea was considered and their post-arrest bail was approved against surety bonds of Rs30,000 each.

Their arrests had taken place the previous week, and they were subsequently placed in physical remand after being accused of delivering a contentious speech at a PTM public rally.

Following a PTM rally in the federal capital on August 19, two first information reports (FIR) were lodged against Imaan and Wazir at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station.

The charges against them included sedition, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, and causing damage to public property.

Earlier, another anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad had declined an extension of physical remand and instead moved human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

During the ATC proceedings, Imaan Mazari, the daughter of former federal minister Shireen Mazari, was presented before the court. The prosecutor informed the court about voice matching and photogrammetry tests conducted on the accused. Additionally, efforts were being made to retrieve transcripts of her written speeches.

Afterward, the court turned down the request for an extended physical remand and ordered her transfer to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.