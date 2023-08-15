ATC reject PTI chairman’s bail in three cases

Bail rejected over non-appearance.

ATC judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain pronounced a safe verdict.

Cases were registered against PTI chairman in Khana and Bhara Kahu police station.

Advertisement

Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected PTI chairman’s bail in three cases due to non-appearance before the court.

ATC heard the matter of three cases registered against PTI chairman in Khana and Bhara Kahu police station.

PTI chairman and former prime minister could not appear before the court as he has been arrested in Toshakhana case on August 5.

Following PTI chief’s no-show, the court rejected the bail of former PM.

ATC judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain pronounced a safe verdict of canceling the bail.