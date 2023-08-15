Ayesha Shaikh highlights struggle behind Pakistan’s independence

She pledged to contribute to the nation’s growth.

Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh stresses becoming a united nation to make Pakistan grow and prosper in the future.

She said Pakistan’s Independence Day is a reflection of strength, grace, and determination to achieve a goal after facing hardships.

Advertisement

Added that we all must highlight ourselves as proud Pakistani, citizens of a hard-won nation following years of struggle.

Ayesha Shaikh tweeted “Independence is a symphony of strength and grace, a testament to the power of resilience and determination. On this Independence Day, let’s come together as proud Pakistanis, pledging to contribute our unwavering support to the nation’s growth.”

Independence is a symphony of strength and grace, a testament to the power of resilience and determination. On this Independence Day, let’s come together as proud Pakistanis, pledging to contribute our unwavering support to the nation’s growth.

Happy #IndependenceDay 🇵🇰! pic.twitter.com/RRw2ORpblU — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) August 14, 2023

Advertisement