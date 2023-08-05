Babar Awan says sentence given in Toshakhana case is illegal, unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD: On disqualification and imprisonment of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief in Toshakhana case, senior PTI leader and lawyer Babar Awan on Saturday said the sentence given by the biased judge, who had been mistrusted repeatedly, was illegal and unconstitutional, Bol News reported.

He termed it a mock trial. He said the verdict cannot stand on one appeal and would go into the dustbin of history. “Stop playing tricks on the nation through the London Plan,” he said.

“A biased judge delivered a ridiculous judgment from his kangaroo court in absentia, which is REJECTED by the nation,” he tweeted.

Another PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said: “The decision against Imran Khan will be challenged in the court and he will return home victorious insha’Allah. #ImranKhan #Pakistan #RemainPeaceful.”

The PTI chief’s lawyer Intezar Hussain Panjotha confirmed that his client was arrested from Zaman Park. He was being transferred to the Kot Lakhpat Jail, said sources.

After announcing the verdict in Toshakhana reference, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar directed the Islamabad inspector general of police to right away arrest the former prime minister.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar on Saturday gave the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief and former prime minister three-year jail sentence and disqualified him for five years for “corrupt practices”, Bol News reported.

The accused deliberately gave false details to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the court said. “Hence, he is sentenced to three years imprisonment under Section 174 of the Election Act,” Judge Humayun Dilawar announced.

He said the crime against the chairman of PTI was proved as he was found guilty of corrupt practices. He submitted false details about his assets with the ECP, he added.