Battgram chairlift incident: PAF helicopter delivers water, food, medicines

BATTAGRAM: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) helicopter has delivered water, food and heartbeat pacifying medicines to the students and teacher stuck in a chairlift in Battagram on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The children remained normal amid noise of the helicopter during the rescue operation. The rescue would begin in the second round.

Eight children and one teacher have got stuck in a chairlift at the height of more than 900 feet in Batangi Pashto Jhangri village of Battagram.

As per the initial reports, the lift got stuck in the air for snapping of the wire rope. Sources said eight schoolchildren were in the lift and they were screaming for help.

Rescue 1122 Battagram teams have arrived at the site for assistance. Sources said no officer of the management was present on the occasion. Children are waiting for an angel to help them in the battle of life and death.

Residents of the area have come out for help but the district administration is not seen. Whereas, the rescue officials said it was beyond their limits.

The Battagram DSP has arrived at the site. Height of the chairlift is said to be 900 to 1000 feet high.