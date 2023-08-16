BISP to launch Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers in Sindh, Balochistan

Initiative taken to benefit individuals in areas with limited access.

In an effort to simplify the registration process for potential beneficiaries residing in remote regions across the nation, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has devised a plan to introduce Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers in several districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

This innovative approach, set to benefit individuals in areas with limited access, has been inaugurated in Karachi this month by Shazia Marri, the former federal minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.

The Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers will initially be established in 25 districts, including regions such as Gothki, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, and Jamshoro districts in Sindh, along with Chagai, Khuzdar, Kech, Awaran, Lasbela, Sibi, Loralai, and Qila Saifullah in Balochistan. The program’s reach could potentially extend to additional areas in the future.

This pioneering initiative is made possible through collaborative efforts involving the German Government, GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), and the Sindh Government.

These specialized centers, housed within mobile vehicles procured with German government and GIZ support, will offer registration facilities to beneficiaries situated in far-flung locales.

An official source underscored the impressive accomplishments of BISP over the past year. The quarterly stipend for Benazir Kafaalat has been elevated to £4,250 per family, disbursed every quarter. Moreover, the beneficiary count for the Benazir Income Support Programme has surged from 7.6 million families to 9 million within the last year.

Even during challenging circumstances such as floods, BISP personnel exhibited resilience by ensuring the disbursement of relief funds to deserving individuals. In this regard, a sum of £550 million was allocated to assist 2.8 million flood victims, equating to £200 per family.

BISP’s adoption of the Dynamic Registry has led to the identification and enrollment of millions of deserving beneficiaries. Notably, the program achieved a milestone by incorporating individuals with special needs and transgender individuals for the first time in the nation’s history.

Significantly, around 820,000 deserving individuals previously excluded from BISP due to the policies of the previous government have been granted the opportunity to formally appeal their exclusion. To date, more than 200,000 beneficiaries have been successfully reinstated into the program.

The introduction of Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers exemplifies BISP’s commitment to widening its impact and ensuring inclusivity, especially in areas where access to such services is limited.

This development promises to empower disadvantaged communities and enhance their socio-economic prospects.