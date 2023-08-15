Bushra Bibi’s bail in May 9 case extended till Sept 7

She assured to join the investigation by today.

PTI lawyer Slman Safdar appeared in the court.

Verdict reserved of the PTI chairman’s bail in six cases.

Advertisement

Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended PTI chairman’s wife Bushra Bibi’s bail in May 9 case till September 7.

Bushra Bibi along with PTI lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court, where seven cases against PTI chairman and his wife were heard.

Judge Muhammad Sohail asked investigating officer “Has there been an investigation involving the chairman PTI?”

To which the officer replied “Chairman PTI was not investigated in some cases.”

Lawyer Safdar stated that PTI chief faces the same charges in all six cases.

Bushra Bibi assured to join the investigation by today.

Advertisement

The court remarked that Bushra Bibi will be included in the investigation on the arrival of the investigating officer of the Kohsar police station.

Lawyer Safdar stated that Bushra Bibi should be investigated in DIG office and not in the police station due to security concerns.

The judge showed annoyance over the no-show by PTI chairman, to which lawyer Safdar remarked that PTI chairman is not deliberately absent from the court today and urged the court to summon former PM before the court.

The court reserved its verdict on the bail extension of PTI chairman in six cases.