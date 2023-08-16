Can Your iPhone Pose a Lethal Threat?

Apple, the tech giant, has issued a safety advisory to iPhone users, cautioning against the practice of leaving their phones charging while sleeping.

In an official statement, Apple strongly advised users to ensure their iPhones are placed in a well-ventilated environment both during usage and charging.

Apple’s statement emphasized refraining from sleeping on or near a device, power adapter, or wireless charger while connected to a power source. The company underscored the importance of maintaining proper ventilation and avoidance of placing these items beneath blankets, pillows, or the body during charging.

Apple further advised individuals to exercise particular caution if they possess a medical condition that affects their ability to perceive heat against their skin. A firefighter from the United Kingdom endorsed Apple’s message through a TikTok post, affirming that humans do not typically awaken in the event of a fire due to a lack of smell sensitivity during sleep. He elaborated, “It only takes three breaths to render you unconscious.” He also highlighted the presence of numerous substandard or defective phone chargers, pointing out that even genuine ones have been known to cause fires. From the perspective of the fire service, the firefighter recommended charging phones when awake and present, as this significantly enhances safety measures.