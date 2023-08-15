Caretaker PM Kakar expedites cabinet formation process

Cabinet members may be announced this week.

Interim PM decides to form a small cabinet.

He will personally review the profiles of candidates.

Advertisement

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar is expediting the process of forming an interim cabinet, aiming for a small cabinet to alleviate the economic challenges the country faces.

He plans to personally review potential candidates and minimize his own protocol to avoid unnecessary expenses and hardships for the people.

Among those being considered for caretaker ministers are individuals like former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani, ex-civil servant Shoaib Suddle, and others.

Muhammad Ali Durrani may handle the Ministry of Information.

Kakar, a Balochistan Awami Party leader, recently became the eighth caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, set to guide the nation through upcoming general elections.

Certain officials are being retained, while discussions for the caretaker federal cabinet are underway and an announcement is expected later this week.

Advertisement

Several names including Faisal Vawda, Major Retd Khurram Hameed Rokhri, Shahid Afridi, Qari Sadaqat Ali, Ahmad Cheema, Mushtaq Sukhira, Muhammad Ali Durrani, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Absar Alam, Salim Safi and Hamid Mir, Hafeez Sheikh, Gohar Ejaz, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, Ahsan Bhawan, Sarfaraz Bugti, Zulfiqar Cheema, Shamshad Akhtar, Raza Baqir, Ishtar Osaf, Mohsin Jagno, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Brigadier Retired Muzaffar Ranjha and Satara Ayaz are under consideration for the Cabinet.

Sources told that Principal Secretary to Prime Minister (PSPM) Dr. Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, former advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, and joint secretary Mohib Ali had been retained by the interim PM.