ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar was in detail briefed on the economic situation of the country in the meeting.

Briefing on important issues of various ministries was given during meetings presided over by the caretaker premier, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior government officials including Governor State Bank, Secretary Finance, Secretary Power and Chairman FBR.

The meeting was informed in detail about the measures for stability and further improvement in the country’s economy. The meeting was also given a detailed briefing on the ongoing reforms in the power sector.

Directed the caretaker Prime Minister to submit a detailed report on the ongoing reforms in each sector.

Advertisement

The caretaker prime minister directed that public welfare projects would continue uninterrupted and urged measures to increase foreign investment in the country. Under the Special Investment Facilitation Council are among the priorities of the caretaker government, Kakar maintained.

He further directed that international quality facilities should be ensured in the health and education sectors, adding that the implementation of ongoing reforms in the power sector should be accelerated.

Measures to increase tax revenue should be strictly followed, he urged and said that the caretaker government would focus on deregulation and responsible autonomy for the betterment of the economy.