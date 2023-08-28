Caretaker PM Kakar to visit Kenya next month

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to visit Kenya in the upcoming month on his first official visit after assuming office.

The interim prime minister will pay a three-day visit to the African country in the first week of September on the invitation of the President of Kenya.

During the official visit, both sides will review bilateral relations on trade and cooperation, while agreements and memorandums on trade and investment opportunities will be signed.

Earlier it was reported that PM Kakar is set to address the United Nations General Assembly next month on his first visit to the United States as the premier

The prime minister will deliver his maiden speech to the UNGA in its 78th summit during the US visit scheduled from September 18 to 23, the PM’s Secretariat stated

It said that PM Kakar will be among the guests who will attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit.

The guests will be received by Biden and his wife Jill Biden at the reception at the American Museum of National History, located adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan.

A small delegation will accompany the prime minister including interim Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, interim Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, interim Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

PM Kakar has been allocated the slot for addressing the UN summit on September 22 and he would return the same day after delivering his speech.

It is expected that the prime minister would undertake a brief visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates before proceeding to the United States.

The UNGA will hold a debate on global issues, in which the government will present its stance before the world. PM Kakar will also represent Pakistan at a conference in the US on sustainable development.