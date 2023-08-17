Caretaker PM vows to facilitate free, fair elections

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said the caretaker government would assiduously work to facilitate a free and fair election in the country.

In a tweet, he thanked the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

The caretaker prime minister said the government placed importance on partnership with the United States and deeply valued the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State, in a tweet, congratulated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the office of caretaker prime minister.

“Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaar Kakar. As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity,” Antony Blinken said.