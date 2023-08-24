CEC turns down president’s invite to discuss election date issue

CEC Sikander Sultan Raja writes to president.

Says only commission empowered to fix election date.

ECP is showing seriousness, dedication in its preparations for the upcoming general elections, letter says.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja has declined the invitation by President Dr Arif Alvi for a meeting to discuss the election date issue.

This decision was communicated through a letter written by the CEC to the president.

The crux of the matter revolves around the authority to determine the dates of elections.

Previously, this power lay with the President, but with the amendment of Section 57 of the Election Act, it has been vested in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The chief election commissioner expressed in letter that while in the past it was necessary to consult the president for scheduling elections, the current scenario does not require such consultation.

Added that ECP in its pursuit of ensuring fair and effective elections, has been dedicating its efforts to engage with constituencies and political parties.

The letter mentions that if the assembly is dissolved by the president himself, the Election Commission has the authority to determine the election date. This significant development underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

CEC Raja said in the letter that ECP is showing seriousness and dedication in its preparations for the upcoming general elections. It has embarked on consultations with political parties to ensure a transparent and inclusive electoral process.

Amidst these efforts, the Election Commission considers the need to consult the President on election dates as redundant and unproductive, the letter states.