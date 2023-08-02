Chairperson BOL Ayesha Shaikh pledges to honor sacrifices of Karbala martyrs

Karbala tragedy teaches a profound lesson about standing for truth, even in the face of death.

Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh pledged to honor sacrifices of Karbala martyrs.

She stated that the Karbala tragedy continues to illuminate our paths, guiding us to be the flag-bearers of truth & righteousness against oppression & tyranny.

Added that the event draws strength from the legacy of Imam Hussain’s (RZ) and encourages to stand steadfast in pursuit of justice.

Let us pledge to honor Imam Hussain’s (RZ) supreme sacrifice, which continues to illuminate our paths, guiding us to be the flag-bearers of truth & righteousness against oppression & tyranny. Drawing strength frm his legacy, lets stand steadfast in pursuit of justice#يوم_عاشوراء pic.twitter.com/fqFbkrKxit — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) July 29, 2023

The tragedy of Karbala stands as one of the cruelest events in human history, teaching a profound lesson about standing for truth, even in the face of death.

As the blessed month of Muharram begins, it is a reminder for the majority of Muslims about the historical clash between righteousness and falsehood that occurred at Karbala, only fifty years after the passing of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

Hazrat Hussain (RA) bravely refused to submit to Yazid’s leadership and, as a result, was brutally killed alongside his companions. This tragic event evokes feelings of love and reverence for Hazrat Hussain (AS) and the other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for truth and righteousness.

The unfortunate aspect of the tragedy lies in the fact that those who carried out these heinous acts claimed to be followers of the same Prophet (PBUH) whose descendants they mercilessly slaughtered.

The martyrs are regarded as chosen servants of God, and their accomplishments in this world were unparalleled.

The grief and sorrow stem from the realization that the Ummah failed to fully honor and appreciate the precious gift bestowed upon them by Allah through these noble souls.

As the new Hijri year begins, it is a time for Muslims to reflect on the significance of Karbala and the importance of upholding truth and righteousness.

