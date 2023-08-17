Checks for Gujjar nullah affectees to be prepared in 15 days: Murad Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said checks the people who became homeless due to anti-encroachment drive on Gujjar nullah will be prepared in 15 days, Bol News reported.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court Karachi Registry, Murad Ali Shah said he worked seriously to end encroachments. He said he was ready to give money for plot and construction of homeless people.

He assured the court that they were trying to solve the problem. He said the government was not in favor of making people homeless.

The Sindh CM said the federal government took the matter of compensation upon itself and then took the U-turn. The government provincial government worked on the matter with good intentions, he said.

“We continued to work, that’s why the monthly report could not be submitted,” he said apologizing to the court for not submitting the report.

Murad Ali Shah appeared in the Supreme Court on the contempt of court petition against him.