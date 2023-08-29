Cipher case: Asad Umar’s bail extended till Sept 14

A special court on Tuesday overseeing cases involving the Official Secrets Act extend the bail of PTI’s former secretary-general Asad Umar in the cipher case.

The court granted an extension of bail for Asad Umar until September 14.

Asad Umar, accompanied by his lawyer Babar Awan, appeared before Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zulqarnain.

Asad Umar, upon receiving the bail extension, stated that a cipher is a confidential document that remains within the jurisdiction of the foreign office and is not meant for public disclosure.

The former prime minister has also provided his response to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the cipher.

Asad Umar had been arrested last Tuesday in connection with a cipher investigation. However, he swiftly denied these reports and promptly secured bail in the case after the arrests of other party leaders.

Prior to this, PTI vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was apprehended from his residence in Islamabad. He was taken into custody concerning the Cypher case and later transferred to the headquarters of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

It’s important to note that Azam Khan, the ex-principal secretary to the PTI chairman and former prime minister, made revelations alleging that the former PM exploited a US cipher for his political advantage and to prevent a no-confidence motion against him.