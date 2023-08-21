Civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing in Nakial sector

Articles
RAWALPINDI: Indian Army on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, targeting innocent civilians resulting in Shahadat of an old aged (60 years) individual named Ghias, resident, of Village Oli, District Kotli and traumatized 3 women while cutting grass in the fields.

This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings. Pakistan desires peace and tranquility at its borders, however all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens.

Any misadventure against people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing.

