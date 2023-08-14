Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCsSC), Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan extend their heartfelt congratulations to the nation on 76th Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Bol News reported.

“This day reminds us of the vision, fortitude and countless sacrifices which our ancestors offered, to realise our elders and great Quaid’s dream of a free and independent country. Thousands of sons’ of soil have laid down their lives for defence of the motherland and to preserve the cherished dream of freedom of our forefathers,” the media wing of military, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR said: “Let us all pledge that irrespective of the challenges we face today, we will preserve and strengthen the peace, societal harmony and unity among the Nation. We will not let inimical forces to succeed, which are hell bent to create fissures and division among the Armed Forces and people of Pakistan.”

It said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, with the support of the nation, would always defend the territorial integrity and peace of the motherland and continue to serve the nation as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan, Insha Allah.