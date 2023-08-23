CJP placing his career at stake to protect PTI chief’s corruption: Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz says CJP Bandial putting his career on the line for Imran Khan.

He said Imran Khan is involved in corruption but CJP is protecting him.

He lashed out at ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and senior judges for their bias towards him.

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lashed at the senior judiciary particularly Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for attempting to save PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The remarks come as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear the PTI chief’s appeal in the Toshakhana conviction case. The top court found mistakes in the verdict and suggested that the PTI leader was wrongly convicted and not given enough time to defend himself.

Speaking to media outside his office in London, the PML-N supremo lashed out at the superior judiciary for their alleged “bias” towards him. He named Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar and Justice (retd) Asif Saeed Khosa for mistreating on the pretext of justice.

“There was a time when Saqib Nisar, Asif Saeed Khosa, Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Sheikh Azmat Saeed and another judge were obsessed with putting me behind bars and disqualifying me at any cost.”

“They left no stone unturned against us and now witnesses are coming forward to expose what they did, these voices are coming from within the institutions.”

“Justice Shaukat Aziz Sididqui is not an outsider, he is from within the judiciary, he was a senior judge. He gave a witness statement. What bigger proofs are required?” asked Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan is involved in corruption worth billions but the chief justice is trying to protect him.

“The then chief justice was hell-bent on pushing me against the wall but today’s CJP is determined to save Imran Khan,” he said.

“He (CJP Bandial) knows Imran Khan has destroyed the country, economy, culture and traditions. He destroyed the nation’s moral fabric, promoted culture of hooliganism, and violated Pakistan’s constitution again and again.”

Nawaz said it is well-known how the PTI chief treated the opposition when in power and “even when he was in opposition, he did nothing other than sit-ins and protests.”

Nawaz Sharif said they worked and delivered despite all these obstables. “After coming to power, he left no stone unturned. He went to America and said that I will remove the fan from Nawaz Sharif’s jail cell.”

“At the time of sit-ins, they used to say that they would tie a rope around Nawaz Sharif’s neck and drag him out of the Prime Minister’s House.”

Nawaz said CJP Bandial is putting his career on the stake “for this man”. “Who does not know that it was General Bajwa and General Faiz who brought him to power”

He said Saqib Nisar is on record saying that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz should be put in jail and Imran should be brought to power.

Nawaz also praised the Pakistan Army and the local administration in Battagram for a “tremendous rescue effort” in Battagram, and said that the whole world was watching.

“Well done to the local administration. The whole world was focused on Pakistan and was showing what was happening in Battagram. A great service has been done by our armed forces It appreciate them.”

