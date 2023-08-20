CM Punjab announces compensation for affected Christians families in Jaranwala

FAISLABAD: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited Jaranwala and expressed solidarity with the Christian community after an attack on churches and their homes earlier this week.

The chief minister announced compensation for those houses were damaged in the violation. He said that Rs2 million will be given for each house damaged and another Rs2 million owners of the affected houses.

CM Naqvi assured that the victims will get justice. “Islam teaches protection of minorities. There is a lesson in Islam to treat minorities well,” he said.

He said the restoration work has been expedited and the affected places of worship will be restored soon.

Earlier on arrival, the Christian community raised slogans on the chief minister’s arrival. The demanded justice while raising slogans against oppression. They also chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The Caretaker Chief Minister attended the prayer ceremony in the church. He expressed solidarity with the Christian community. Naqvi departed without speaking to the media.

A day earlier, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar also visited the affected churches in Jaranwala and assured the Christian community of full security and cooperation from the police.

A team of female assistant superintendents of police (ASP) also accompanied him who met the women of the Christian community in a sign of solidarity. He said the ASPs will perform duty in Jaranwala until the rehabilitation and construction of the affected houses was complete.

He said it was the responsibility of clerics and the government to ensure that religion was not misused. He said Muslims should become more tolerant and given the true message of Islam.

Punjab police have arrested at least 190 miscreants over the attacks on churches of the houses of the Christian community.

On August 16, a mob targeted the Christian community and ransacked churches and their homes. At least 19 churches and 86 homes were destroyed in the violence as the Christian community fled the area.

