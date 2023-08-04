RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met World Junior Squash Champion Mohammad Hamza Khan at GHQ on Friday.

The COAS congratulated the young champion for his outstanding achievement bringing honour for the country.

“Talents like you make us all proud and your great achievement also underscores the great potential that this nation has,” the COAS remarked.

Gen Asim further said, “Army will continue to support the young talent in the country and promised to provide him full support in academic pursuit and sports.”

HE emphasized, “Our youth is the future of this country and with focus, dedication and hard work there is nothing that Pakistan cannot accomplish”.